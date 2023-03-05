Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,934 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,445,000 after acquiring an additional 937,797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,094,000 after buying an additional 454,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

