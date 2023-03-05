Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Position Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,934 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.