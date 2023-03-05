LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Update

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,250,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 13,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.50. 1,773,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,877. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About LXP Industrial Trust

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

