Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Short Interest Up 17.5% in February

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 42,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LYFT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,169,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,840,314. Lyft has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

