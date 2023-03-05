Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Short Interest Up 17.5% in February

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 42,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
LYFT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,169,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,840,314. Lyft has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23.
In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
