LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 360,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.24. 1,513,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

