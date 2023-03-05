Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Short Interest Down 19.6% in February

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 804,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,497. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

