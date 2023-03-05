Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Short Interest Down 19.6% in February

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.
Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance
Shares of MMP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 804,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,497. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.92.
Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
Featured Stories
