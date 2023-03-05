Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $344.57

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 344.57 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 362 ($4.37). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 362 ($4.37), with a volume of 34,902 shares.

The company has a market cap of £145.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 345.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 356.26.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

