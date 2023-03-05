Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) & Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Head to Head Analysis

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Manitex International and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International -5.42% 1.66% 0.50% Sono-Tek 6.88% 7.97% 6.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Manitex International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $211.54 million 0.49 -$4.57 million ($0.64) -8.05 Sono-Tek $17.13 million 4.78 $2.54 million $0.08 65.01

This table compares Manitex International and Sono-Tek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sono-Tek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manitex International. Manitex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Manitex International has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Manitex International and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sono-Tek has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Sono-Tek’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Manitex International.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Manitex International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

