MAP Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $135,803.89 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.97 million and $135,803.89 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

MAP Protocol Token Trading

