Marc Grasso Sells 1,291 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) CFO Marc Grasso sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $10,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alector stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.83.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Medici Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Alector by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Alector by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 132,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
