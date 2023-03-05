Marc Grasso Sells 1,291 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) CFO Marc Grasso sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $10,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alector Trading Down 4.2 %

Alector stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Medici Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Alector by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Alector by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 132,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alector Company Profile

ALEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

