Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $11.01 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.96 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Marqeta by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 83.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

