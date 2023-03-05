Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,560,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 18,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,920,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,706. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. Marqeta has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $12.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 1,104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.