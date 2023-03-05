Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 157.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,516 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Amphenol worth $49,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

