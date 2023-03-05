Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,587,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.00% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $46,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also

