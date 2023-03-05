Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416,831 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $52,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,461,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,077.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,142,000 after buying an additional 316,667 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.17. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

