Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,212 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $50,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on X shares. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.