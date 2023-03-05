Marshall Wace LLP Has $39.56 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 770.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,378 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $39,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

