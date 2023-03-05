Marshall Wace LLP Has $42.70 Million Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,742,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,093 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $42,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,136,000 after acquiring an additional 393,392 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,247,000 after purchasing an additional 841,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after purchasing an additional 413,728 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,180,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.