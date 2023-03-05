Marshall Wace LLP Has $44.80 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1,863.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243,667 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.41% of APA worth $44,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in APA by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,254 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in APA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in APA by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in APA by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Up 2.2 %

APA stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

