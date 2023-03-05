Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $40.97 Million Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 736,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,971,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.51% of Cal-Maine Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4,257.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 978,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 663,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 360,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,487,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 292,784 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $57.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 55.67%.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.