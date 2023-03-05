Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,219,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $38,288,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Walgreens Boots Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,400 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 689,497 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,930.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 601,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,802,000 after buying an additional 597,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $88,414,000 after buying an additional 587,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

