Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

