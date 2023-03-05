Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $76.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

