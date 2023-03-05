Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 21.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $443.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.49, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.19. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,616 shares of company stock valued at $31,359,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

