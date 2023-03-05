Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $71.75. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

