Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.10 Million Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 12.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

SANM has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $373,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

