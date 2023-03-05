Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.18 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

CWST opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,430,153 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CWST shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

