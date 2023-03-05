Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.08 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,512 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.06 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.44.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

