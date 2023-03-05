Martingale Asset Management L P Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 2.0 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $272.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.