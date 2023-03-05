Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.13% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.