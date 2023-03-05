Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of -231.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 440,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 343,059 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

