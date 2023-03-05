Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Update

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 442,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Materion Trading Up 3.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after buying an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Materion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 546,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,863,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.59. The stock had a trading volume of 111,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,871. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. Materion has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $118.20.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Articles

