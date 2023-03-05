MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,303 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 2.94% of MBIA worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 281,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on MBIA in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

MBIA Trading Down 2.4 %

About MBIA

NYSE:MBI opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.23. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

