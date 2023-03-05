McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI) Short Interest Update

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McLaren Technology Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 88,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McLaren Technology Acquisition alerts:

McLaren Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

MLAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 1,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,801. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

About McLaren Technology Acquisition

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.