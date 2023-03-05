Medios AG (OTCMKTS:MEDOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medios AG (OTCMKTS:MEDOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Medios Stock Performance

Shares of MEDOF stock remained flat at C$50.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Medios has a fifty-two week low of C$50.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.00.

Get Medios alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medios from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Medios Company Profile

Medios AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale of specialty pharmaceutical drugs in Germany. It operates through Pharmaceutical Supply and Patient-Specific Therapies segments. The Pharmaceutical Supply segment offers products on oncology, neurology, autoimmunology, ophthalmology, infectiology, and hemophilia diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.