Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,365,000 after acquiring an additional 111,272 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.01. The company has a market cap of $271.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

