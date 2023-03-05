Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Short Interest Update

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,900 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 704,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mercury General Trading Down 0.2 %

Mercury General stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 478,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,719. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently -13.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 60.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 5,688.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.