MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Raised to $15.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MeridianLink from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $16.28 on Thursday. MeridianLink has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,628.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $209,163.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,598.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 261.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the third quarter worth $44,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

