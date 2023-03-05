Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRSN. Truist Financial started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.
MRSN stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Washington University bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
