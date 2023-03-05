Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Short Interest Up 18.3% in February

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTAL. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,677,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 31,324 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 912,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 26.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

MTAL stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

