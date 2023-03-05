Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TSE:MX opened at C$73.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.23. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$39.00 and a 12 month high of C$74.68.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.6990155 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

