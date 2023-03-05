Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,900 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 1,006,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 366.0 days.

Metro Stock Performance

MTRAF remained flat at $51.85 during trading hours on Friday. 208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Metro

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

