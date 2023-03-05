MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $3.27 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 117,025 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

