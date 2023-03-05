MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $3.27 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
