Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,885 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $87.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

