Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,885 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after buying an additional 2,599,420 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after buying an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

