Mina 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.05 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $722.28 million and $30.05 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00424180 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.47 or 0.28671759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,008,932,573 coins and its circulating supply is 857,258,973 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,008,653,932.8400393 with 856,025,513.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.86683729 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $33,166,814.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

