Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,500 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 454,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 898.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mineral Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Mineral Resources Stock Performance

Mineral Resources stock remained flat at $63.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J.

