Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and $1.76 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.

Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

