Mirror Protocol Trading Down 9.1% This Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and $1.59 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00424180 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.47 or 0.28671759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.

Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

