Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.0 days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock remained flat at $36.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.62. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Plants and Infrastructure Systems, Logistics, Thermal and Drive Systems, and Aircraft, Defense and Space. The Energy segment handles clean gas and steam power systems, nuclear power systems, compressors, and marine machinery.

